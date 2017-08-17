Four stories in the news for today, Aug. 17

Four stories in the news for Thursday, Aug. 17

AUTO LIKELY HIGH ON U.S. NAFTA AGENDA

Early indications are pointing to a potential No. 1 issue for the U.S. in a renegotiated NAFTA: automobiles. What's not clear yet is whether it will go from being important to being an irritant. The issue came close to prompting an immediate public debate between the countries on the first day of the talks, after remarks from the lead U.S. official were interpreted by some as floating the idea of a Made in America quota. Both Canada and Mexico pushed back against the idea of an American-made quota in auto manufacturing — the lead ministers for both countries warned of damaging unintended consequences to the industry.

FREELAND, TILLERSON DENOUNCE VIOLENCE IN VIRGINIA

The foreign ministers of Canada and the United States have jointly condemned the racist-fuelled violence in Charlottesville, Va., with Chrystia Freeland adding that people have a responsibility to denounce such incidents. Amid a furor over the incident and President Donald Trump's handling of it, they used a meeting to make a public statement Wednesday. Freeland was in Washington for the opening round of NAFTA talks, and she dropped in on the State Department to visit Rex Tillerson.

EX-CFL STAR ASKS TOP COURT TO HEAR CONCUSSION CASE

A former Canadian Football League star receiver who says he sustained "permanent and disabling" repetitive head trauma as a player has asked the Supreme Court of Canada to allow his lawsuit against the league to proceed. Arland Bruce III says in court documents that he continues to suffer post-concussive symptoms, including depression, paranoia, delusions and other medical issues. He played for 13 years with several CFL teams.

ACE REMAINS ELUSIVE IN NEWFOUNDLAND DRAW