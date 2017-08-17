P.E.I. police arrest nine men tied to Toronto-area Hells Angels chapter

CHARLOTTETOWN — Nine men affiliated with a Toronto-area Hells Angels chapter have been arrested by a new police task force targeting P.E.I.'s growing outlaw motorcycle gang presence.

Police say the nine — reportedly aged 19 to 63 — are "hangarounds" with the Hells Angels in Woodbridge, Ont.

They face charges relating to involvement in a criminal organization as well as lottery and gaming counts.

They were arrested early Thursday by the P.E.I. Organized Crime Task Force — a joint group including municipal forces and the RCMP.

Members affiliated with the Hells Angels chapter set up shop on Prince Edward Island last December.

The Angels were without a beachhead in the Maritimes since police disbanded the former Halifax chapter in 2001.