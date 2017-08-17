Pikangikum First Nation to be connected to Ontario power grid by next fall

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — The federal government has announced funding to connect the Pikangikum First Nation in northwestern Ontario to the province's power grid.

The remote community near the Ontario-Manitoba border currently relies on diesel generators for electricity.

Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, says the government will spend up to $60.2 million to build a 117-kilometre power line from Red Lake, Ont., to Pikangikum.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall and is expected to wrap in a year.

A statement from the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, a group of 49 Indigenous communities in northern Ontario, says being connected to the power grid will be healthier and cheaper than relying on generators.