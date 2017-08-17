Three U.S. children dead northeast of Calgary after SUV collides with truck

HANNA, Alta. — RCMP say three children who died when a semi-trailer truck collided with an SUV northeast of Calgary Wednesday were all from the United States.

"The family is from Washington State," said RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott. "The parents are both in hospital in Calgary and they're in stable condition."

The crash happened at a highway intersection near Hanna, about 200 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Chris Kalyn with Alberta Health Services said paramedics were dispatched to the crash at a highway intersection around 5:45 p.m.

"We had three children, an 11-month-old and two children in their mid teens, that were deceased on scene," Kalyn said.

The adults in the SUV have not been identified, but RCMP say they are a 44-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

Scott said the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

"We had a collision analyst out at the scene Wednesday night so right now what we do is wait for his report," she said.

"He does a very comprehensive investigation. He looks at any factors that contributed to this collision and he puts together a report. So until we see that report I'm not in a position to make any comments or speculation about what happened there."

Scott said she has spoken to officers who were at the scene who were traumatized but her deepest concern is for the family.