3 workers critically burned in explosion at car wash in Red Deer, Alberta

RED DEER, Alta. — Three workers have suffered serious burns after an explosion at a car wash in central Alberta.

Red Deer Emergency Services platoon chief Sheldon Christensen says two are in life-threatening condition while the third is seriously injured.

Christensen says all three workers are in their 20s.

The explosion happened at Laser Car Wash on 67A Street.

Officials say a flammable liquid exploded Friday afternoon.

A witness told CTV News there was a loud bang at the car wash, then he heard people screaming.

He says there was a lot of black smoke and it was hard to see.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety officials were on the scene.