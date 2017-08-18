3 workers critically burned in explosion at car wash in Red Deer, Alberta
RED DEER, Alta. — Three workers have suffered serious burns after an explosion at a car wash in central Alberta.
Red Deer Emergency Services platoon chief Sheldon Christensen says two are in life-threatening condition while the third is seriously injured.
Christensen says all three workers are in their 20s.
The explosion happened at Laser Car Wash on 67A Street.
Officials say a flammable liquid exploded Friday afternoon.
A witness told CTV News there was a loud bang at the car wash, then he heard people screaming.
He says there was a lot of black smoke and it was hard to see.
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety officials were on the scene.
