80 people facing 412 charges as Hamilton police seize drugs and guns
A
A
Share via Email
HAMILTON — Police in Hamilton say 80 people are facing charges in a drug trafficking and firearms investigation.
They say the operation — dubbed Project Phoenix — began in July and saw 44 search warrants executed across Hamilton.
Investigators say 79 adults and a youth — all from the Hamilton area — are facing a total of 412 charges.
They say officers seized cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana — including 378 plants from an outdoor grow operation — and other street drugs during the investigation.
Police also seized several weapons, including handguns, shotguns, rifles, brass knuckles and illegal knives.
They say the investigation continues.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Not so smooth: Injury from grooming pubic hair is common, study shows
-
Trump's response to Charlottesville has America flipped -- permanently: Westwood
-
Dirty Dancing delivers indictment of white complacency needed today: Mochama