Alleged Yahoo hacker Karim Baratov to forgo extradition hearing

HAMILTON — A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails will forgo his extradition hearing and go face the charges in the United States.

Karim Baratov signed documents agreeing to waive the hearing before a Hamilton judge on Friday, after weighing the decision for months.

An extradition hearing for Baratov, 22, had been scheduled for early September.

His lawyer, Amedeo DiCarlo, said outside court that the young man is excited to see his case moving forward.

Baratov was arrested in Hamilton in March under the Extradition Act after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others — two of them allegedly officers of Russia's Federal Security Service — for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.