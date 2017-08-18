Five stories in the news for today, Aug. 18

Five stories in the news for Friday, Aug. 18

FORMER NEO-NAZI SAYS YOUTH CAN TURN FROM HATE

The recent racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, has a former neo-Nazi from Vancouver urging parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of white-supremacist-fuelled hate. Tony McAleer was befriended by skinheads who introduced him to punk music when he was a teen, and for 15 years he lived a violent lifestyle hating non-whites and gay people. McAleer says disconnected youth can easily be lured into hateful thinking via the internet, but parents need to speak openly with their kids and get help from groups such as one he co-founded, called Life After Hate.

AVOID BARCELONA TOURIST AREA, CANADIANS TOLD

Global Affairs Canada says Canadians should avoid the Las Ramblas tourist area in Barcelona and anyone who is already there should stay indoors and follow the instructions of the authorities. The advisory came after someone drove a van into a crowd on the popular tourist street near the centre of the city, killing at least 13 people and injuring many more. Police killed five suspects engaged in an attack that injured six people in a seaside resort town and that the government for Spain's Catalonia region said was connected to the Barcelona killings. There was no immediate word on whether any Canadians are among the victims in the attacks.

DIVISIVE DAIRY ISSUE SET TO KICK OFF AT NAFTA TALKS

The American dairy industry is split on the question of Canada's supply-management system as national negotiators get set to hold their first session on agriculture Saturday in North American free trade talks. A vocal contingent of American farmers actually supports the Canadian system of price-and-import controls and wants their national negotiators to leave the Canadian system alone because they want to eliminate it. At least five organizations have expressed support for creating such a system in the U.S.

GOLDY LEAVES THE REBEL AS TORIES DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM NEWS OUTLET

A number of high-profile Canadian conservatives have been distancing themselves from the controversial news outlet The Rebel. Federal Tory Leader Andrew Scheer declared Thursday that he won't do anymore interviews with the site unless it changes its editorial direction. Faith Goldy's coverage of the events prompted one of the site's co-founders to quit and two commentators to resign. Rebel owner Ezra Levant posted a video late Thursday saying Goldy and the media outlet had parted ways.

DEMAND ECLIPSES SUPPLY FOR SOLAR ECLIPSE GLASSES