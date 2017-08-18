Man and woman charged in death of child, 3, on Six Nations of the Grand River

SIX NATIONS RESERVE, Ont. — Police say a man and woman are facing charges in the death of a three-year-old child earlier this year on Six Nations of the Grand River Territory southeast of Brantford, Ont.

Officers from the Six Nations Police Service were called to a home on Six Nations on March 6 for a medical complaint.

Torrence Vanevery of Six Nations was found unresponsive and taken to a Brantford area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say provincial police and Six Nations officers arrested and charged a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man on Thursday.

Madeline Lee Froman and John Paul Smoke Jr. — both of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory — are charged with manslaughter, along with a number of firearm and drug offences.

Six Nations police Chief Glenn Lickers says the investigation has been very traumatic for everyone involved.