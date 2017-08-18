Montreal mayor and police chief apologize for past anti-LGBTQ raids and arrests

Montreal's mayor and police chief are apologizing for the way LGBTQ people were treated in the city from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Mayor Denis Coderre said today he is sorry on behalf of the city for institutional discrimination toward the community, while Chief Philippe Pichet apologized for police raids on gay bars.

Pichet says the raids attacked the dignity of LGBTQ people.

Coderre adds the city will create a new policy of sexual diversity and gender plurality.

He says the policy will include hiring someone to work as a liaison between Montreal and the LGBTQ community.