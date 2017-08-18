Police charge Red Lake man in alleged sex assault from 44 years ago
RED LAKE, Ont. — A 69-year-old man is facing charges in alleged sex assaults believed to have taken place more than 40 years ago.
Provincial police say the incidents took place in 1973 and 1974 in Red Lake, Ont.
They provided no details, including the nature of the connection between the accused and the victim.
The Red Lake man is charged with three counts of indecent assault on a female.
He is due to appear in court later this month.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
