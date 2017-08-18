Police tell Cape Dorset residents to stop providing supplies to help wanted man

CAPE DORSET, Nunavut — Mounties are urging residents of a community in Nunavut to stop helping a wanted man avoid arrest.

Police say David Mikkigak of Cape Dorset is a suspect in several crimes, including assault, forcible confinement and firearms-related offences.

Mounties say Mikkigak, who is 37, is living outside the community and people have been providing him with food and supplies.

Police say that earlier this week there were reports that Mikkigak had allegedly fired shots from a high-powered rifle in the direction of some boaters who were gathering carving stone.

Staff Sgt. Mark Crowther says there are many people who care for Mikkigak's well-being and they want to see him.

RCMP say more police resources are to arrive in Cape Dorset from Iqaluit "to ensure safety and security."

“It’s imperative that you stop providing supplies and equipment to assist David," Crowther said in a news release Friday.