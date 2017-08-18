The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Friday, Aug. 18

CANADIANS AMONG CASUALTIES IN BARCELONA ATTACK: Spain says Canadians are among the casualties in the terrorist attack in Barcelona. Spanish officials are not elaborating, nor are Canadian officials. The attack involving a van driving into a crowd has killed at least 13 people and injured more than 100. A second attack occurred in the resort town of Cambrils south of Barcelona eight hours later, leaving one woman dead.

CNE SAYS SECURITY IS ENHANCED: The Canadian National Exhibition is moving to ease fears in the wake of Thursday's attack in Barcelona. Organizers say the Toronto event enhanced its security plan within the last year, following several terrorist attacks in London and Paris. They say several areas around the CNE's grounds have been modified to prevent a vehicle attack like the one that took place in Spain.

NAFTA PANEL QUESTIONING CANADA ON OILSANDS: The environmental arm of the North American Free Trade Agreement wants to know what Canada is doing to curb oilsands tailing ponds from leaking into Alberta waterways. Canada has until the end of next month to respond to allegations it's allowing contaminants from the ponds to leak into water without forcing the companies involved to fix the problem. Two environmental groups made a complaint earlier this year.

INFLATION ON THE RISE: The annual inflation rate grew last month for the first time since January. Statistics Canada's latest inflation report found that higher gasoline prices in July helped the year-over-year rate pick up its pace to 1.2 per cent. This was an increase from June's reading of one per cent, which was inflation's lowest mark in almost two years. Analysts say Friday's inflation report reinforced expectations that the Bank of Canada will hike its benchmark interest rate again this fall.

BC FOREST FIRE STATE OF EMERGENCY CONTINUES: A state of emergency in British Columbia is continuing because of the continuing threat of wildfires. The government says it ensures resources can be delivered in a co-ordinated way. Some 138 wildfires were burning in B.C. with 27 evacuation orders affecting about 4,400 people. The government says that 9,000 square kilometres of timber, bush and grassland has been charred by 1,031 fires since the start of the fire season on April 1.

CANADIAN CHARGED IN US AGREES TO EXTRADITION: A Canadian accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is waiving extradition and will face charges in the United States. Karim Baratov's lawyer says it's a bid to speed up the legal process. Amedeo DiCarlo has said that waiving the extradition hearing does not mean admitting guilt. Baratov was arrested in Hamilton in March under the Extradition Act after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others on allegations of computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

WHALE SURCHARGE PROMPTS SHIPPING COMPANY TO RAISE RATES: A shipping firm in Newfoundland and Labrador is raising its fees because of federal measures aimed at protecting North Atlantic right whales. Oceanex says the four-per-cent "temporary marine protection surcharge" on service between Montreal and St. John's, N.L., follows a federal speed limit imposed last Friday in an area of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Ten right whales have died since June, some colliding with ships. Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced vessels of 20 metres or more will be required to slow to 10 knots while travelling in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence.

REPORT RELEASED ON STUNTWOMAN DEATH: The agency responsible for workplace safety in British Columbia says "Deadpool 2" stuntwoman SJ Harris was thrown off a motorcycle and flew through a plate glass window. The WorkSafeBC report confirms eyewitness accounts on the accident that occurred in Vancouver during filming of the sequel to the popular superhero movie.

PELOSI CALLS ON TRUMP TO FIRE ADDITIONAL STAFFERS: American House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says the departure of White House adviser Steve Bannon is "welcome news," but she is calling on President Donald Trump to fire additional staff. Pelosi said in a statement that Bannon's departure "doesn't disguise where President Trump himself stands on white supremacists and the bigoted beliefs they advance." Trump has said "both sides" are to blame for the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counterprotesters last weekend. One woman protesting the far-right extremist groups died when a car drove into a crowd.

PEOPLE ANXIOUS FOR ECLIPSE PROTECTION: Many Canadians are trying to track down retailers that have specialized glasses to protect their eyes in advance of Monday's solar eclipse. Some people are turning to social media to track down retailers that have the glasses in stock. Optometrists have said that watching the eclipse without certified protection could lead to permanent vision loss. Vancouver-based pharmacy retailer London Drugs said it sold thousands of pairs and B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Saskatchewan were the first to sell out.