Work resumes on Newfoundland transmission tower after investigation into deaths

COME BY CHANCE, N.L. — A construction company says it will resume all work on a transmission tower in Newfoundland after completing an investigation into the deaths of two workers.

Two employees of an Alberta-based contractor were fatally injured at the work site near Come by Chance while working on the transmission tower on June 19.

Forbes Bros. says it has been working with the province's hydro utility and occupational health and safety officials to investigate the incident.

It says the investigation found the transmission tower collapsed as a result of a "deviation" in procedure for replacing a wire that holds the tower to its foundation on the ground.

A spokesperson for Forbes Bros. would not elaborate on the cause of the "deviation."

Forbes Bros. says it will continue building up the tower after a stop work order ended on Friday, and other types of work had already resumed at the site.