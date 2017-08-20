Overhaul Canada's immigration detention system: Editorial

If you want to understand what’s wrong with Canada’s immigration detention system, consider the case of Ricardo Scotland.

The refugee claimant from Barbados was held for a total of 18 months at a maximum-security jail in Thorold, Ont., though he was charged with no crime. In fact, as Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Morgan ruled this week, he was detained “for no real reason at all.”

In ordering Scotland's immediate release, Morgan described the detainee’s treatment by Canada’s migrant detention system as Kafkaesque, reprimanding the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) for relying on an “endless circuit of mistakes, unproven accusations, and technicalities” to arrest the single father and keep him in indefinite custody.

That shouldn’t happen in a democracy. Yet in Canada it is not uncommon for unwanted migrants, convicted of no crime, to languish in maximum-security prisons for years at a time.

Scotland’s case and the court’s scathing decision point yet again to flaws in the system that Ottawa has been shamefully slow to address.

First, Scotland should never have been put in prison. After all, he was detained for four alleged breaches of bail conditions (related to charges later stayed), all of which were found to be innocent mistakes. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has argued that detention in the immigration system should be a “last resort.” That was clearly not the case here.

Second, once the breaches were determined to be “faux,” as the judge put it, Scotland should have been released. At his last hearing before the Immigration and Refugee Board, even a government representative argued that he should be set free. But the adjudicator at the quasi-judicial hearing rejected the submission.

As Morgan pointed out, once the IRB has made up its mind, it’s very hard to change it. “The detention review process becomes a closed circle of self-referential and circuitous logic from which there is no escape,” Morgan said.

Happily, the Trudeau government has already taken a number of steps to improve the system. Last year, for instance, Goodale dedicated $5 million to be spent on “alternatives” to incarceration, including the use of performance bonds, cash deposits or electronic reporting systems so that even migrants who are considered a flight risk don’t have to be locked up.

And we are already seeing progress. In 2016-17, for example, Canada detained just over 6,200 people. That is down dramatically from the 10,088 detained in 2013-14 under the Harper regime.

But still, Scotland’s egregious case proves, as the Star has previously argued, that much more must be done. In the wake of this week’s ruling, the IRB announced it is conducting an independent audit of the long-term detention of non-citizens. That’s a welcome move. The results should be released publicly, and acted on swiftly.

But there are a number of steps that Ottawa should not wait to pursue.

It should, for instance, ensure that no one is jailed unless there is a public safety concern; it should end the practice of indefinite detention, which has been criticized by the United Nations Human Rights Committee and banned in many of our peer nations; and it should move quickly to establish the promised security-establishment super-watchdog that will finally provide independent oversight of the border services agency.