Cornwall officials seek answers on arrival of Haitian asylum seekers

CORNWALL, Ont. — The city council in this eastern Ontario community wants the federal government to explain how it is supposed to deal with an influx of Haitian asylum seekers crossing to Canada from the United States.

A special meeting is scheduled at city hall to give municipal leaders an update on the situation.

Scott Bardsley, spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, says officials from the Immigration Department and the Canada Border Services Agency are expected to attend the meeting, which is open to the public.

Const. Daniel Cloutier, a Cornwall police spokesman, says almost 300 Haitians have arrived recently and, so far, there have been no problems and none are anticipated.

About 3,800 people crossed into Quebec in the first two weeks of August following the 2,996 who crossed in July after the Trump administration said it was considering ending "temporary protected status" for Haitians in the U.S. following their country's massive 2010 earthquake.