Four alleged drug-traffickers granted bail in Montreal

MONTREAL — Four men who allegedly trafficked drugs that caused a spate of recent non-fatal overdoses have been granted bail.

Frederick Couture, Mathieu Quintal and Michel Bujold-Couturier will return to court Sept. 26, while Jean-Francois Masson's next appearance is set for Oct. 2.

A woman who has been arrested in the same investigation is to have a bail hearing Tuesday.

Montreal police nabbed the five toward the end of last week after seven overdoses were noted in the east end of the city Friday morning.

Another man is also being sought.