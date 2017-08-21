Haitian-Canadian MP headed to Miami to try to address would-be asylum seekers

OTTAWA — A Liberal MP born in Haiti is off to Miami this week as part of the federal government's efforts to address the flow of Haitians crossing illegally into Canada to seek asylum.

Emmanuel Dubourg was appointed last week to a federal-provincial task force formed after thousands of people — mostly Haitians — crossed into Quebec since July.

They've come to seek asylum in the wake of a change in U.S. immigration policy that could lead to an increased number of deportations to Haiti and misinformation circulating on social media about Canada's own policies.

The unexpected surge has forced the establishment of temporary camps along the border, with security and immigration officials working flat out to try and process the flow of people.

But the government has also begun trying to stop them from coming in the first place and that's where Dubourg comes in.