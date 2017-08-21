Ont. court approves Home Capital class-action lawsuit settlement

LONDON, Ont. — An Ontario court has approved the settlement of a $29.5 million class-action lawsuit by investors against alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc.

The Ontario Securities Commission approved a settlement earlier this month with the Toronto-based company and three former executives who agreed they failed to tell investors quickly and completely about fraudulent activity by some mortgage brokers associated with the lender.

About $11 million of the payments being made to the OSC will go toward the $29.5-million, class-action settlement.

Each settlement had been conditional on approval of the other.

The OSC's announcement of its allegations in April contributed to a sudden exodus of Home Capital depositors that pushed the Toronto-based company to borrow about $2 billion at staggeringly high interest rates in order to stay in business.