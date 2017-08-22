A by-the-numbers look at current, future spending on old age security
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — The chief actuary's latest report on the future costs for the federal government's largest seniors benefit program, old age security, is painting a new picture of spending on the program between now and 2060. Here are a few numbers to keep in mind:
5.8 million: Number of old age security recipients this calendar year
9.3 million: Number of old age security recipients in 2030
$52.2 billion: Projected old age security spending this year
$104.3 billion: Projected old age security spending in 2030
$246.5 billion: Projected old age security spending in 2060
21: Average number of years a senior today will receive old age security benefits
24: Average number of years a senior will receive old age security benefits in 2060 due to a boost in life expectancy
3.2: Old age security spending as a percentage of the overall economy in 2031
2.7: Spending as a percentage of the overall economy in 2060, levels similar to what was seen in the early 1990s.
$3 billion: Savings expected in 2060 as a result of an expansion to the Canada Pension Plan
Most Popular
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: 'She wasn't in my car'
-
‘Don’t look!’ yells Trump staffer as he looks at solar eclipse anyway
-
Incoming governor general drops fight to keep divorce records sealed
-
Made for TV: Halifax artist with Down syndrome showcasing work in Los Angeles