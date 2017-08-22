Border crossers task force to meet, review next steps for asylum seekers

OTTAWA — The federal-provincial task force charged with managing an unprecedented flow of asylum seekers over the Canada-U.S. border will meet Wednesday in Montreal to review the next steps in handling the surge.

Though the numbers of those crossing into Quebec seems to have moderated in recent days, officials are still ramping up the government's ability to process their claims for refugee status.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen says additional members of his department are being deployed in Montreal to allow initial claims for asylum to be assessed faster.

He says the goal is eventually to ensure his department can process those claims at the temporary shelters and camps set up to handle the 6,000 people who have crossed since July.

The vast majority are Haitians fleeing a change in U.S. immigration policy that could see them deported, but they're one of several groups now facing that reality.