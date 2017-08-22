Child taken to hospital in central Alberta after falling through basement window

PENHOLD, Alta. — A one-year-old child had to be taken to hospital by ambulance after falling through the window of a home in the central Alberta community of Penhold.

What made the accident unusual was that the child fell into the house through a basement window.

Penhold fire Chief Jim Pendergast says the child fell about 2 1/2 metres to the basement floor.

Pendergast doesn't believe the tot's injuries were life-threatening.

Pendergast says the fall is an important safety reminder to make sure windows are properly secured, especially when young children are around.

The fire chief says a child's mobility shouldn't be underestimated.

"Children begin climbing before they can walk," he said Tuesday. "If you have children in the home, make sure to install window guards as early as possible."