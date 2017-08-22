Five stories in the news for today, Aug. 22

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, Aug. 22

———

VOLUME OF OPIOIDS PRESCRIBED DOWN IN ONTARIO

Ontario doctors appear to be prescribing lower overall amounts of opioids, say researchers, but many longtime users continue to be given daily doses that exceed national guidelines. The Ontario Drug Policy Research Network says the number of people prescribed an opioid remained relatively constant over the past five years, with 1.95 million, or one in seven Ontarians, treated with the potentially addictive medications last year.

———

19 WILDFIRES MERGE TO CREATE MONSTER B.C. BLAZE

More than 400 firefighters are working to contain the largest recorded wildfire in British Columbia's history. Kevin Skrepnek of the BC Wildfire Service says 19 fires have merged in an area west of Quesnel in the Interior, creating a single fire estimated to be 4,674 square kilometres in size. He says co-ordinating a response is a challenge because the fire measures more than 130 kilometres from one end to the other. The previous record for a B.C. wildfire was 2,250 square kilometres in 1958.

———

SENIORS' BENEFIT COSTS TO SKYROCKET: REPORT

A review of the country's largest seniors benefit program is predicting all-time highs in spending over the coming years with waves of baby boomer retirements. Program spending is projected to hit about $247 billion by 2060, an almost five-fold increase from planned spending this year, as more Canadians hit retirement and live longer.

———

PM TRUDEAU TO BE FETED AT NYC GALA

Justin Trudeau will be honoured at a prestigious international-affairs gala in New York City next month. The prime minister is among the honoured guests at this year's Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards. Past recipients include former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Burmese democracy activist Aung San Suu Kyi. The black-tie gala will be held Sept. 19 while the prime minister is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

———

GLEN ABBEY COURSE WINS HERITAGE DESIGNATION

The greens and fairways at the Glen Abbey golf course in Oakville, Ont., won't be turned into condos and stores any time soon. Town council voted unanimously Monday night to designate the golf course under the Ontario Heritage Act. Mayor Rob Burton says the designation means there are rules to follow when it comes to preserving the heritage of a property, but adds there is still "flexibility" and an appeals process.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release the retail trade figures for June.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a commemorative ceremony in Ottawa to mark the 75th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid.

— The Commons defence committee will discuss Canada's abilities to defend itself and our allies in the event of an attack by North Korea.

— The Fraser Institute will release a study examining Canada's equalization program.

— The Sears Canada bankruptcy protection proceedings return to court in Toronto.