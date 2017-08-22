Highlights from Saskatchewan's plan to deter rural crime

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government released a caucus committee report into crime and its recommendations on Tuesday. The committee, appointed by Premier Brad Wall to look at crime across the province, found rural residents are defending themselves because they don't feel police are responding quickly enough.

Here are a few ways the government is planning to respond:

— Create a new protection and response team of 258 armed officers, including 120 police officers and 30 new positions, to help reduce crime in rural Saskatchewan

— Arm 40 highways commercial vehicle enforcement officers and give 98 conservation officers, who already carry guns, expanded powers to respond to calls and make arrests

— Request the federal government review the Youth Criminal Justice Act to ensure increased consequences for young offenders and adults who enable youth to commit crimes

— Work with First Nations leaders to build an Indigenous gang strategy and request federal funding for a Western Canada Indigenous gang strategy when justice ministers meet in September