Man, 69, dies in Lachine, Que., residential fire

LACHINE, Que. — A 69-year-old man has died in a fire that broke out in a residential building fire in suburban Montreal.

Police say the man's body was found Monday evening in the building in Lachine (on Victoria Street near 34th Ave).

Firefighters found the body after arriving on the scene and discovering that the fire had gone out on its own.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire, but police say because there was a death, the arson squad will investigate.