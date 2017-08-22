Michigan man dies in Ontario diving accident

TOBERMORY, Ont. — A 66-year-old member of an American scuba diving club has died while on an excursion in central Ontario.

Provincial police say Michael Maxwell of Michigan was among nine divers exploring the Niagara II Shipwreck site east of Little Cove in Georgian Bay on Sunday morning.

They say he went into medical destress as he was coming back to the surface from the dive.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.