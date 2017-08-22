Minnesota man dies during crash in Ontario regatta

DRUMMOND TOWNSHIP, Ont. — A 69-year-old man from Minnesota has died after crashing a boat during a regatta in eastern Ontario.

Provincial police say the incident took place on Saturday during the Rideau Ferry Regatta on Lower Rideau lake.

Police say a vessel participating in the race became airborne for unknown reasons, causing the only occupant to be thrown from the boat.

The victim, who has been identified as William Pearson of Lakeville, Minn., was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Police say they are assisting the coroner, but the incident is not being treated as a crime.