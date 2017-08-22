One dead, 5 hurt in Highway 401 crash near Quebec border

LANCASTER, Ont. — One person was killed and five others were injured following a crash involving six vehicles on Monday on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say two tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles collided in the highway's westbound lanes near the Quebec border at about 2:30 p.m.

One person died at scene and five others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No names or hometowns have been released, nor have police indicated what might have caused the crash.