Ottawa police charge four in string of robberies and abductions
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Four teens are facing dozens of charges after a string of alleged violent robberies and abductions in Ottawa.
Local police say the incidents began in late July when a male victim was allegedly taken from a local shopping plaza, driven to various locations around the city, assaulted and eventually released.
In early August, police say a male victim reported being forced to commit a robbery on behalf of people who took him from his workplace, assaulted him and eventually dropped him off.
Days later, police say another victim was robbed of his phone, choked and stabbed.
Police have now charged a 14-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man with a total of 49 offences.
Charges against all four include robbery, kidnapping, forcible confinement and conspiracy.
Most Popular
-
Metro Cities: Buildings branch out as vertical forests grow in city centres
-
Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: 'She wasn't in my car'
-
‘Don’t look!’ yells Trump staffer as he looks at solar eclipse anyway