Parents of 3 kids who died in Alberta highway crash attend candlelight vigil

HANNA, Alta. — The parents of three children who died in a crash in central Alberta took part in a candlelight vigil at the scene of the crash.

The trip was organized by members of Calgary’s Ethiopian community, who are trying to help Solomon Adugna and Meseret Shiferaw of Spokane, Wash.

The couple's children — 16-year-old Bien, 11-year-old Christian, and 11-month-old Emenet — were killed last week when the SUV they were in and a transport truck collided about 210 kilometres northeast of Calgary near Hanna.

Calgarians are doing all they can to support the family and help them with the costs to take their children home to be buried.

The childrens' funerals are set for Friday in Spokane.

Supporters say the tragedy has touched them.

“They were strangers to us, but this accident happened here, they come to Calgary, we all heard and we just all started fleeing to the hospital to provide our support,” Zelalem Meshesha, a community member.

“It affected all of us. They’re not the only ones affected; every single family is affected when this news came out, everyone was saddened by what happened.”

The investigation into the crash continues.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Adugnas with the costs.