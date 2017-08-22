Previously arrested Hamilton cop faces 16 new charges

HAMILTON — A Hamilton police officer who was previously charged in a gang-related operation in Toronto is facing 16 new charges laid by his own force.

Const. Craig Ruthowsky was arrested in 2015 in a raid that netted 45 people and which police said took out the violent "Monsters" gang.

At that time, Ruthowsky announced his intention to plead not guilty to five charges — three criminal organization-related offences, breach of trust and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Hamilton police say Ruthowsky was first arrested and suspended from their force with pay in 2012, and that the new charges laid against him on Tuesday stemmed from that initial investigation and involved incidents that allegedly took place between 2009 and 2012.