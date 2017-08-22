Saskatchewan adds officers to try to tackle concern about growing crime

REGINA — Saskatchewan is adding more police positions, giving other officers more power and will lobby for a crackdown on young offenders to try to tackle growing crime rates, especially in rural areas.

Justice Minister Gord Wyant says highway traffic officers will be armed and, along with conservation officers who already carry guns, will be able to respond to calls and make arrests.

That means conservation officers could be called to break and enters if they were closest to the scene.

The measures are in response to recommendations from a committee that Premier Brad Wall appointed to look at crime across the province.

The committee's report says rural residents are defending themselves in any way they feel necessary because they don't feel police are responding quickly enough.