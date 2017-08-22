Scouts Canada to plant trees in Fort McMurray park devastated by wildfire

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Scouts Canada is planning to plant 750 trees on Saturday in a Fort McMurray park devastated by last year's wildfire.

The scouts say they wanted to help the northern Alberta community and provide the trees as a symbol of hope.

Caitlyn Piton of Scouts Canada says the city lost a significant amount of trees and planting new ones will help the environment and the community as it continues to recover.

The May 2016 wildfire displaced more than 80,000 people in Fort McMurray for at least a month as flames consumed one-tenth of its buildings.

The scouts say they are planting native seedlings including poplar, aspen, spruce, dogwood and Alberta's provincial flower, the wild rose.