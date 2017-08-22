News / Canada

Solar eclipse fever: Most compelling images from the rare phenomenon

Monday's solar eclipse captured the attention of North America in a big way and there are plenty of photos to show for it. We compiled some of the best.

The Ravenel Bridge in Charleston, S.C.

View 15 photos

zoom

Wade Spees / The Post and Courier via AP

The Ravenel Bridge in Charleston, S.C.

The solar eclipse craze has finally come back down to earth.

Telescopes are once again hiding in storage, space enthusiasts are back at work and the must-have special eclipse glasses have been chucked in the trash.

So, now what?

There's no better way to wind down after an out-of-this world experience than with a photo gallery. 

Above is a collection of some of the best photos taken across North America on Monday.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular