Autopsy complete on baby boy who died in suspicious house fire in Edmonton

Edmonton police say a baby boy who died in a suspicious house fire early Tuesday morning died of smoke inhalation.

They say an autopsy was done on the five-month-old boy Wednesday.

They say the fire was deliberately set and have opened a homicide investigation.

Eight people were in the home at the time and six got out safely.

Police say they don't have any suspects in custody.

Cordell Brown, who is the baby's father and owned the home, told Global News that he and his wife, Angie Tang, had been trying to have a baby for about four years.

He said his mother died of cancer last year and they used his inheritance money for fertility treatments.

Brown and Tang, along with baby Hunter, spent the day before the fire at an outdoor pool.

“He had the pool, he went to bed, everything was good. Who would have known that our whole house would explode, people would die, our whole life would end as we know it?” he said.

Tang is in critical but stable condition in hospital, Brown said.

“I cry all the time, take medications to try to keep me together,” he said.