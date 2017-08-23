Chase the Ace draw continues in Newfoundland today with nine cards left

GOULDS, N.L. — Newfoundland's wildly popular Chase the Ace continues today with nine cards left in the deck.

The jackpot for the draw at a church on the outskirts of St. John's, N.L., reached about $1.7 million last week.

Firefighter Jason Wood drew the ace of diamonds for a consolation prize of just over $210,000 — leaving nine cards left.

The province says if the ace of spades isn't drawn today, details will be announced for a final draw next Wednesday.

Organizers have said they didn't want the draw to interfere with school, which starts in early September in the building next door to St. Kevin's Parish hall in Goulds.

Goulds has been inundated with crowds for Chase the Ace, buying numbered tickets for about $5 each.