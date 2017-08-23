Cleanup underway after severe storm with heavy winds rips through Montreal area

MONTREAL — The cleanup is underway after severe thunderstorms ripped through southern Quebec, Montreal and the Laurentian region on Tuesday.

Particularly hard hit was Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood, where trees were knocked down, causing property damage and cutting power to the area.

Environment Canada is also investigating whether the town of Lachute, about 85 kilometres north of Montreal, was struck by a tornado.

There were no serious injuries reported as a result of the storm, which produced 100 km/h winds.

NDG Borough mayor Russell Copeman tweeted today that a microburst cut a swath through a 20-block section of the area, knocking down numerous 100-year-old trees and decimating a popular local park.