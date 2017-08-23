Gunfire erupts, person injured, when masked trio burst into central Alberta home

BLACKFALDS, Alta. — A man is in stable condition after he was shot during a home invasion in central Alberta.

RCMP say three males with black bandanas over part of their faces drove to a home in Blackfalds around noon Tuesday in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was shoved to the ground as the trio entered the residence through the garage.

Once inside, they confronted a 47-year-old man who was shot during a scuffle.

The attackers fled in the pickup and also stole a gold-coloured Chrysler Intrepid from the home.