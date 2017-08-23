Military police charge recruit with sexual assault, second case this month

OTTAWA — A military recruit has been charged with sexual assault in relation to a series of alleged incidents at a Quebec training camp last fall, the second such case in as many weeks.

Military police say the most recent charges relate to the alleged assault of three people undergoing basic training at the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu in November.

Pte. Jeremy August has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, with the case now proceeding through the military justice system.

Last week, military police charged another recruit who was attending the same school in September with four counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault.

Military police spokesman, navy Lt. Blake Patterson said there was no connection between the two cases.