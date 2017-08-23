One week into negotiations, Trump says he'll 'probably' cancel NAFTA

WASHINGTON — Less than one week into the renegotiation of NAFTA, and Donald Trump has already threatened to blow up the agreement.

The president told a campaign-style rally Tuesday night that he doesn't think it can be renegotiated.

He said he'll "probably" end up terminating NAFTA "at some point."

Trump told an Arizona crowd that he'll try to renegotiate, but he's not sure it's possible to get a deal without terminating it.

He's made the threat numerous times, although this is the first time he's done it since Canada, the U.S. and Mexico began talks last week.

Insiders say they expect him to keep making these threats — as it's his main source of power to force the other countries to reach an agreement.