Police investigate discovery of several dismembered animals found in Kitchener

KITCHENER, Ont. — An Ontario police force is investigating the discovery of several dismembered animals around Kitchener, Ont., over the last three months.

Waterloo regional police say parts of four cats and three unidentified animals have been found in public locations in the city since June.

They say parts of two cats were found by the public in June, another dismembered cat was found on July 11 and parts of a fourth cat were discovered on Aug. 8. Police are working to identify parts of three other animals.

Spokeswoman Cherri Greeno says the cases may be linked because the dismembered animals were all found in close proximity to each other and the incidents are similar in nature.

She says the cases are disturbing and alarming and police want the public to help with the investigation, which she said is also being examined by the local humane society.