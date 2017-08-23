Southern Alberta man charged in alleged sex assaults on children at daycare

DRUMHELLER, Alta. — A 21-year-old man is accused of three sexual assaults at a southern Alberta daycare.

RCMP in Drumheller say a parent filed a complaint in June that a daycare worker had had an inappropriate encounter with a child.

An investigation uncovered three underage children who had been allegedly assaulted.

Police say they are not releasing the children's ages or genders so as to protect their identities.

Anthony Piecowye of Drumheller is also charged with three counts of sexual interference.