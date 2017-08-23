U.S. vice- presidential jet lands in Whitehorse during routine mission
WHITEHORSE — Residents of Whitehorse can't be blamed for thinking the president of the United States had arrived in Yukon for a surprise visit as what appeared to be the presidential plane touched down.
But the Boeing C-32A U.S. Air Force jet bearing the official blue, white and gold trim of the presidential aircraft wasn't carrying any high-profile passengers when it landed Tuesday.
Air Force spokeswoman Lt.-Col. Tisha Wright says the plane, a modified 757, is not the presidential jet but is called Air Force Two when it's tasked to carry the vice-president.
With both President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence in Arizona for a partisan rally on Tuesday, Wright says the plane was sent to Whitehorse for a routine training mission.
She says communications equipment was being tested and pilots were checking unfamiliar runways to ensure readiness for all possible missions when VIPs are aboard.
The aircraft remained in Whitehorse overnight but was scheduled to depart Wednesday. (CKRW)