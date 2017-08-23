U.S. vice- presidential jet lands in Whitehorse during routine mission

WHITEHORSE — Residents of Whitehorse can't be blamed for thinking the president of the United States had arrived in Yukon for a surprise visit as what appeared to be the presidential plane touched down.

But the Boeing C-32A U.S. Air Force jet bearing the official blue, white and gold trim of the presidential aircraft wasn't carrying any high-profile passengers when it landed Tuesday.

Air Force spokeswoman Lt.-Col. Tisha Wright says the plane, a modified 757, is not the presidential jet but is called Air Force Two when it's tasked to carry the vice-president.

With both President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence in Arizona for a partisan rally on Tuesday, Wright says the plane was sent to Whitehorse for a routine training mission.

She says communications equipment was being tested and pilots were checking unfamiliar runways to ensure readiness for all possible missions when VIPs are aboard.