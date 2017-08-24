Father's push to change new-moms parking spurs debate on 'oppression Olympics'

CHARLOTTETOWN — A new father's successful appeal to make a new-mothers parking spot more inclusive has prompted a debate stoked by what one observer calls the "oppression Olympics."

Justin Simard prompted a Sobeys grocery store in Stratford, P.E.I., to change policies this week — the chain now welcomes fathers to use parking spots marked for new mothers.

The move prompted one mother to write a letter to a P.E.I. newspaper, noting the physical toll that giving birth takes on women, and saying the complaint is an example of men feeling entitled to female-designated spaces.

The debate raged as well on social media, where some applauded Simard's push for father-friendly parking, while others saw his stance against "sexist" signage as itself being sexist.

The 38-year-old Simard has admitted it "seems silly" for a man to complain about sexism, but he also questioned the inclusivity of excluding, for example, two-father families.

A professor who studies diversity and social justice at University of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown says efforts towards inclusion are sometimes interpreted as coming at another group's expense.