Hells Angels' member arrested in New Brunswick on drug and weapon charges

WOODSTOCK, N.B. — A member of an outlaw motorcycle gang in New Brunswick is facing drug and weapon charges following a police investigation.

RCMP say Robin Moulton, a full-patch member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads New Brunswick chapter, was arrested this week while driving on Highway 2 near Woodstock, N.B.

Mounties say the Fredericton man has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a restricted firearm.

He has been remanded in custody pending a court hearing on the allegations in Woodstock Friday morning.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says outlaw motorcycle gangs are a national priority for the RCMP.