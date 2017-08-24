Hells Angels' member arrested in New Brunswick on drug and weapon charges
A
A
Share via Email
WOODSTOCK, N.B. — A member of an outlaw motorcycle gang in New Brunswick is facing drug and weapon charges following a police investigation.
RCMP say Robin Moulton, a full-patch member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads New Brunswick chapter, was arrested this week while driving on Highway 2 near Woodstock, N.B.
Mounties say the Fredericton man has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a restricted firearm.
He has been remanded in custody pending a court hearing on the allegations in Woodstock Friday morning.
Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says outlaw motorcycle gangs are a national priority for the RCMP.
She says the investigation is a joint-effort between the Mounties, the Canadian Border Services Agency and police forces in Saint John, Fredericton, Edmundston and the Kennebecasis region.