Indigenous chapter in new NAFTA could address mobility concerns

OTTAWA — Aboriginal trade experts say the creation of an Indigenous chapter in NAFTA could be a way to address long-standing concerns about mobility of tribes across the Canada-U.S. border.

The possible contents of the chapter have been the subject of meetings this week between trade officials and the Indigenous Affairs Department.

It has also been a topic of discussion between Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Indigenous leaders.

A spokesperson for the minister says the federal government is looking at how a modernized NAFTA can better address and support the ability of Indigenous people and businesses to benefit from cross-border trade.

Kahnawake Grand Chief Joseph Norton says he is pleased Ottawa is showing an openness to bringing Indigenous leaders into the trade discussions, adding he will be looking to see the extent of their involvement.