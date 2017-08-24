Jason Kenney offered help to meet with kids from gay-straight groups

EDMONTON — Alberta conservative leadership candidate Jason Kenney is being offered help to set up a meeting with students who are in gay-straight alliances at school.

The offer comes after Kenney said this week he was too busy to attend Calgary Pride activities — even after singer k.d. lang said she'd give him free concert tickets if he'd sit down and discuss LGBTQ rights with her.

Kris Wells with the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies in Edmonton and Barbara Silva of the group Support our Students say they can make a face-to-face meeting happen between Kenney and students.

But they say they would only do it as a learning exercise, and the kids' privacy and security would have to be respected.

Kenney has not responded, but has suggested in the past that parents be told if their kids join gay-straight alliances — as long as no harm comes to a child.