Man attacked by bear in west-central Alberta; drives himself to lodge

SUNDRE, Alta. — A 32-year-old man has serious injuries to his head and face after being attacked by a bear in west-central Alberta.

RCMP say the man was deep in the bush in the Panther River area about 60 kilometres west of Sundre when he was attacked Thursday morning.

Cpl. Ron Bumbry says it's not known what the Calgary man was doing in the remote area, but it wasn't camping.

Bumbry says the man was eating around 9 a.m. when the bear came out of the woods and grabbed him by the legs.

The man fought off the bear and walked several kilometres back to his vehicle and drove to a lodge to get help.

He was taken by private helicopter to the Sundre Hospital and by EMS to a Calgary-area hospital.