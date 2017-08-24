Senate turns to Federal Court in racial discrimination dispute

OTTAWA — The Senate is asking the Federal Court to protect privileged documents from being released in an employment dispute that involves accusations of racial discrimination.

Darshan Singh was fired as the Senate's director of human resources in early December after two-and-half years on the job.

A grievance panel reviewing his case ordered the Senate earlier this month to hand over minutes and attendance records from closed door meetings and a review of Singh's department, all of which Singh and his lawyer argue will prove his discrimination allegations.

The due date to hand over the documents is Friday.

The Senate's request to the court, filed Wednesday, argues the upper chamber will suffer irreparable harm if it surrenders documents subject to parliamentary privilege.

Singh argues the attendance records will show he was excluded from meetings attended by his white colleagues and that the review, ordered after he left, will support arguments that he had been doing a good job.