Six stories in the news for today, Aug. 24

Six stories in the news for Thursday, Aug. 24

———

JUDY FOOTE EXPECTED TO RESIGN TODAY FROM FEDERAL CABINET

Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal MP Judy Foote is expected to announce her resignation from the federal cabinet today. Foote has been on an indefinite leave of absence from the massive Public Works and Government Services department since April due to family health issues. Sources tell The Canadian Press that Foote is also expected to announce that she will resign as an MP later this year.

———

STRIKING GROUND CREW AT PEARSON AIRPORT SNUB LATEST OFFER

Striking ground crew workers at Canada's busiest airport have voted overwhelmingly to reject the latest offer from their employer and will continue a four-week-long work stoppage. Teamsters Union Local 419 says workers employed by Swissport vote 98 per cent on Wednesday night to reject a new offer. The 700 cabin cleaners, baggage handlers, and other workers employed by Swissport have been on strike since late July.

———

ALLEGED CANADIAN YAHOO HACKER PLEADS NOT GUILTY

A lawyer of a Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails says his client has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in a San Francisco court. Karim Baratov was arrested in Hamilton in March after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes. Baratov's U.S.-based lawyer, Andrew Mancilla, says his client's next court appearance will be Tuesday.

———

ENERGY EAST UPSTREAM EMISSIONS TO BE REVIEWED

In a decision cheered by environmentalists but viewed as a setback by the oil industry, Canada's national energy regulator says it will allow wider discussion of greenhouse gas emission issues in upcoming hearings for the Energy East Pipeline. The National Energy Board says it will for the first time consider the public interest impact of upstream and downstream GHG emissions from potential increased production and consumption of oil resulting from the project.

———

CHASE THE ACE DRAW ROLLS ON IN NEWFOUNDLAND

Newfoundland's wildly popular Chase the Ace game will continue next week after yet another person failed to turn over the ace of spades. Julie Labour-Mitchell of Grand le Pierre, N.L., drew the king of clubs, leaving eight cards left in the deck for the next draw. Although she didn't win the jackpot of more than $2 million, she will get about $262,000 as a consolation prize. The draw has been taking place almost every week at a church in Goulds on the outskirts of St. John's.

———

MILOS RAONIC WITHDRAWS FROM US OPEN

Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic says he has withdrawn from the US Open tennis tournament with a left wrist injury. Raonic, who grew up in Thornhill, Ont., said that he tried everything in his power to rehabilitate in time. The US Open starts Monday. Raonic says he is "crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd" but had no other options.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— CIBC will release its third-quarter results.

— Statistics Canada will release employment insurance figures for June.

— Military burials will be held in France today for two Canadian First World War soldiers.

— The Ottawa Senators will honour Bryan Murray in a celebration of life ceremony.